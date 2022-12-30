Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi (1922-2022), who breathed her last in the wee hours of Friday, was an epitome of simplicity and leading a pious life. She was a highly religious woman and stickler for routine. Popularly known as Heeraba, she never forgot to take food on time.

Heeraben Modi is survived by her five sons and one daughter. Prime Minister Modi is her fourth son. She lived with her youngest son Pankaj Modi at their ancestral village near Gandhinagar. Born on June 18, 1922, Heeraba passed away on December 30, 2022, at the age of 100 while undergoing treatment at an Ahmedabad hospital. Leading a very simple life, Heeraba used to wake up early in the morning. She never missed to perform Puja after taking bath every morning.

Pankaj Modi, the younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recalling the fond memories of his mother, said, "My mother was a highly religious woman. She was an early riser. Chanting mantras on rosary after performing Puja was part of her daily routine. Besides she used to tell mythological tales to children and others."

Talking further about his mother, Pankaj Modi said, "My mother was leading a healthy and disease free life. She never took medicines and had sharp memory even at the age of 100. She always loved taking homecooked food and never missed taking breakfast, lunch and dinner on time. Besides leading a routine life; to keep herself abreast with the latest happenings in the country, she used to watch news on television without fail."

However, the early days of Heeraben Modi who was married to Damodardas Moolchand Modi belonging to Vadnagar in Mehsana district of Gujarat — were full of struggles and hardships.

Heeraba's eldest son Sombhai Modi is a retired senior officer in Gujarat health department, second son Amrit Modi a machine operator, third son Prahlad Modi a grain merchant and her fourth son is the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Her youngest and fifth son Pankaj Modi has been working with Gujarat information and public relations department.