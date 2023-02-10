Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains in Mumbai on Friday. The Prime Minister will arrive here at 3 pm today. Two Vande Bharat trains will start their maiden journey - one will be from Mumbai to Shirdi and the other from Mumbai to Solapur.

After arriving in the city, PM Modi will first flag off CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express in the afternoon and soon after the second semi high-speed train linking the financial capital to Sainagar Shirdi, a temple town in Ahmednagar district, Railway officials said on Thursday. The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will cover the 455 kilometre distance between the country's commercial capital and the premier textile city in 6 hours and 30 minutes, a saving of nearly one hour in current timings.

It will improve connectivity between the two cities and also facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centres like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi in Pune district.

The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express will take 5 hours and 25 minutes to cover the 343 kilometre journey to one of the India's most patronised temple towns as well other pilgrimage centres in Nashik, Trimbakeshwar and Shani Singanapur, reducing the current time by around two hours. Two Vande Bharat trains manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, will chug off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday afternoon. BJP leaders and workers have been busy with the preparations for welcoming the Prime Minister to the megapolis.

Apart from this, PM Modi will also inaugurate two road projects — Santacruz Chembur Link Road and Kurar Underpass. Besides, the new campus of Aljamia-Tus-Saifiyah will be opened on Friday. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Prime Minister's Mumbai visit. PM Modi's helicopter will land on INS Shikra helipad and from where the PM's entourage will leave for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.PM Modi will proceed towards platform number 18 for inaugurating the two newly introduced Vande Bharat express trains.

PM Modi will interact with children inside the Vande Bharat train. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the function.