New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a webinar on Wednesday that will be focused on the announcements made in the Union Budget 2022-23 related to the electronics and information technology sector. The Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) along with several scientific ministries and departments of the Government of India will organise a webinar titled 'Technology-enabled development' on March 2, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Tuesday.

The webinar will start with the Prime Minister addressing the plenary 1/inaugural session. The second part of the webinar will have four thematic breakaway sessions. These thematic sessions will be led one each by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), and the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The Government of India is organising a series of webinars across various sectors to facilitate the efficient implementation of announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2022. "The webinar series is bringing experts from the public and private sectors, academia, and industry, on a single platform, to ideate on implementation strategies across sectors," the ministry said.

