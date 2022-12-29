PM Medal for Life Saving discontinued; rationalisation of awards
Published on: 7 hours ago
New Delhi: The Prime Minister’s Police Medal for Life Saving, instituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has been discontinued with immediate effect, as per a gazette notification.
Earlier, two sets of medals for police and para-military forces, were discontinued by the MHA, as part of rationalisation of awards, sources said.
