Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual rally to be held today has been canceled, BJP sources said. BJP had made elaborate arrangements for virtual rallies and has put up LED screens at several places in 18 Assembly constituencies.

The Prime Minister on January 5 visited Punjab but had to return without addressing any rallies due to a security breach in Ferozpur where his convoy was stuck on a flyover due to blockade by protesters.

Also Read: Punjab polls: BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance releases 11-point Sankalp' document for rural areas