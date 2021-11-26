Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand has been fixed for December 4. The Prime Minister will address a public meeting in Dehradun on December 4. Earlier, the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was proposed on December 3, but now State General Secretary Kuldeep Kumar has confirmed the date as December 4.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Uttarakhand twice. But till now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take part in an election rally in Uttarakhand. In this backdrop, on December 4, a public meeting will be held in Dehradun. It is certain that the main agenda of this public meeting will be the upcoming Assembly elections.

