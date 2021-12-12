Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi and dedicate it to the people on Monday. The inauguration of the upgraded infrastructure around the Kashi Vishwanath temple near the Dashashwamedh Ghat comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The inauguration of the mega project which is expected to provide a major boost to the tourism industry in Uttar Pradesh has created a buzz among locals and domestic tourists are arriving at the spot in large numbers. Keeping in mind the VVIPs who will attend the event and a large number of visitors police has tightened security arrangements in Varanasi. A large police contingent along with additional forces has been deployed to guard the temple and to control the crowd.

Posters have been put up at several places in the city lauding the Prime Minister for executing the mega project. The temple was constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar around 1780 and Maharaja Ranjit Singh crowned it with a golden 'shikhar; in the 19th century.

Also Read:PM Modi, 18 CMs and 251 saints to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

The city is all decked up for the much anticipated event named 'Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi' with buildings located on the sides of streets leading to the temple being painted in light pink color and illuminated.

Shrikant Mishra, Chief Archana of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple said that this ritual of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue in the Kashi Vishwanath temple for about two and a half hours.