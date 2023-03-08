New Delhi: On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated the role of women in India's progress and said his government will keep working to further women's empowerment. "On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress," Modi said in a tweet.

"Our government will keep working to further women empowerment," he said using the hashtag 'Nari Shakti for New India'. The prime minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The Modi government has always worked for the welfare of women at large. Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) is a Centrally Sponsored DBT scheme with a cash incentive of Rs 5000 paid in three instalments being provided directly in the bank/post office account of pregnant women and lactating Mothers.

The schemes introduced by the Modi government for the development of the women are Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme, One Stop Centre Scheme, Women Helpline Scheme, Sakhi Niwas etc. The Ministry of Family and Welfare department approves new projects under Ujjawala Scheme and continues existing projects.

Ujjawala Scheme is a Comprehensive Scheme for the Prevention of trafficking and Rescue, Rehabilitation and Re-integration of Victims of Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation.

Swadhar Greh is a Scheme for Women in Difficult Circumstances), Nari Shakti Puraskar, Awardees of Stree Shakti Puruskar, Awardees of Nari Shakti Puruskar, Women Helpline Scheme, Mahila police Volunteers, Mahila Shakti Kendras (MSK), Nirbhaya.