New Delhi: Prime Minister Narednra Modi on Thursday said BJP's win in the Assembly poll results have shown India and the world how strong people's faith in democracy and democratic institutions is. Addressing a gathering in New Delhi after the Assembly polls results of the three northeastern states -- Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya -- the PM credited BJP's consistent wins to 'triveni' of work, work culture of its governments, and its workers' commitment to service.

The PM further said that the way the northeast poll results have been extensively highlighted shows that the region is distant from neither 'Dilli' nor 'Dil'. "People from the North-East have realised that they are not ignored, they are given equal importance under BJP regime. I am happy that we found a place in their hearts," the PM added as he spoke to a huge gathering at the BJP headquarters in the national capital.

He earlier said that his party's win in Tripura is a vote for progress and stability and asserted that the party's government in the state will continue to boost its growth trajectory. Thanking people of the state, he added, "I am proud of all Tripura BJP karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots."

With the NDPP-BJP alliance set to retain power in Nagaland, Modi thanked people for giving the alliance another mandate to serve the state. He tweeted, "The double engine government will keep working for the state's progress. I laud our party workers for their hardwork which ensured this result." In his tweet on the Meghalaya polls, he said, "Grateful to all those who have supported the BJP in the assembly polls."

"We will keep working hard to enhance the development trajectory of Meghalaya and focus on empowering the people of the state. I am also thankful to our party workers for the effort they put," the prime minister said.

BJP swept the Assembly polls in all three states, registering a definite win in Tripura and Nagaland, and a likely win in Meghalaya as the winning Union Democratic Party has hinted at alliance with the saffron party.