New Delhi: While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fastened its belts for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking care of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi keeps on interacting with BJP representatives hailing from different states to receive first-hand feedback on the populist and other social welfare measures implemented by the Centre and various BJP ruled states.

As per data, around 80 crore people are the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister's poverty alleviation scheme and to them, the government is providing rations free of cost. In the same manner, a large number of students are availing benefits of scholarships wherein boys are receiving Rs 2500 and girls are getting Rs 3000. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana around Rs 1.7 lakh, crore was spent.

The ration cardholders were given food grains and other items free of cost for three months; and after the outcome of the UP assembly poll results, the scheme has been extended further.

Read: After Modi, Yogi Adityanath is match winner for BJP in UP and other states

The 80 crore people who are the recipients of free foodgrains are also receiving direct benefit transfer (DBT) and LPG refills free of cost. Hence, the BJP will not have to make an extra effort for those availing the social and poverty alleviation measures, to convert them into vote banks. Besides, to keep tabs on Centrally and state-sponsored schemes, the Prime Minister prefers to interact with the beneficiary to get the 'pulse' of the projects. Likewise, the Ayushman scheme in the medical insurance sector is one such project wherein the number of people availing of the scheme is huge,

BJP's National General Secretary Dushyanta Gautam while talking to ETV Bharat, said, people, know that the previous government didn't do anything on par with the NDA government which provided relief to people during the Covid-19. "The distribution of free rations to the poor was done to ensure that not a single person should go to bed with an empty stomach. We don't believe in vote-bank politics or start working when the elections are around. An army of beneficiaries of social welfare schemes wants to see Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in 2024 also."