New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an election rally in a virtual mode, said, previous governments did everything to spread rumors that minimum support price (MSP) has been abolished. "But, the double engine government in UP compared to 2017, procured grains on MSP which was manifold. This year, farmers of the UP and other parts of the country will get a huge sum of money in the form of MSP."

"The UP government has paid arrears to the sugarcane farmers and a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been given to farmers so far," said the Prime Minister, adding, "The sugarcane arrears of the previous years have already been paid to farmers whereas payment of current season has also been fast-paced."

Hitting out at opponents, the Prime Minister said, "They believe in doing the politics of rumors. They are the same leaders who forced the closure of a dozen sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh." "Our government takes care of the well-being of the farmers, hence, the budgetary allocations have been increased six times in agriculture sectors. A major portion of Rs 70000 crore from PM Samman Nidhi fund will go to UP farmers. "

Talking about leaders from Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "They are the Samajwadis just on paper and did nothing to improve the condition of farmers as well as agriculture. Their alliance partners ruled UP for several years but did nothing to ameliorate the condition of farmers."

"Production of locks in Aligarh, scissors, and sports products in Meerut is being further strengthened under the present UP dispensation. One District One Product has been gaining a foothold in Uttar Pradesh," said the Prime Minister.