New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated #RakshaBandhan with young girls today at his residence in Delhi. This was a special Raksha bandhan as these girls were the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, etc working at PMO.

Earlier on Wednesday, the widows of Vrindavan sent 501 rakhis and 75 national flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan. Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of Sulabh International and a well-known social reformer, organised a rakhi-making event for the widows at Maa Sharda Ashram here on Tuesday, Madan Jha, media advisor of Sulabh International said.

The event is organised every year, he added. The women made and decorated the rakhis and sent them to Delhi. These rakhis will be delivered to the prime minister's office by a representative of the organisation, Jha said. In the past, some widows have visited the prime minister's residence to tie him rakhis on Raksha Bandhan. However, for the last two years, they could not go and personally tie the rakhi to him due to the Covid pandemic, he said. (ANI)