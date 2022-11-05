Mandi (HP): At the Himachal Pradesh poll rally in Mandi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that every vote cast on November 12 will define the state's development journey over 25 years.

PM Modi was addressing a rally ahead of the Assembly elections on November 12. He said, "It is necessary to have rapid progress and a stable government in Himachal Pradesh. Congress (when in power) never gave priority to the development of Himachal Pradesh. Making false promises, and giving false guarantees have been Congress' old tricks. After Independence, Congress committed country's first scam in defence sector."

"During its regime, Congress always took commissions in defence deals. It committed scams of thousands of crores," alleges PM Modi.