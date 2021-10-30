Rome (Italy): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for the G20 Summit at Roma Convention Center, received by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. He will take part in the G20 opening session on Global Economy and Global Health.

This summit will be the eighth G20 Summit attended by the Prime Minister. Last year's summit hosted by Saudi Arabia was held virtually because of the COVID pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to have a meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo and is likely to have a meeting with Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong as well.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister will hold talks with Spain PM Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit besides participating in discussions on "Climate Change and Environment and Sustainable Development".

PM Modi departed from the Vatican City after his meeting with Pope Francis on Saturday ahead of the G20 Summit. He was accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar.

Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Terme di Diocleziano for a cultural programme, followed by a dinner planned for G20 leaders and partner countries.