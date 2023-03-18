New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed to Padma Shri Pappammal, a 107-year-old organic farmer, hailing from Thekambatti village in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. She was one of the enthusiastic participants, who was attending the Global Millets (Shree Anna) conference held in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister's gesture has become a talking point among the guests and participants of the Shree Anna meeting. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Global Millets (Shree Anna) meeting at Subramanian Hall in New Delhi. Millet has been chosen for inclusion in the 'One District One Product' scheme. The scheme will be implemented in 19 districts of the country. India has been promoting the production of millet in a big way in the country.

While addressing the conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Nearly 2.5 crore farmers are associated with millet farming in the country. Hence, the Shree Anna scheme will give a major boost to small and marginal farmers in the country. Production of millets will also improve the economic condition of small and marginal farmers. It will create new job avenues for the farmers of the country," said the Prime Minister.

Millets cultivation is possible even in harsh climatic conditions and its farming does not require chemical fertilizers. The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Whereas, India has been working towards giving a major boost to millet farming.

The 107-year-old woman organic farmer Pappammal hailing from Thekkampatti in the vicinity of Mettupalayam in the Coimbatore district, has been engaged in organic farming for a long time. She was awarded Padma Shri in 2021 in recognition her work. At the event in New Delhi on Saturday, Papammal greeted the Prime Minister and offered him a shawl. In reciprocation, the Prime Minister bowed to her to seek her blessings.