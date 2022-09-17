Rudraprayag: Protests against the gold plating of walls inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand have gathered steam, as a group of 'Teerth Purohits' (Pilgrimage Priests) recently expressed their disagreement over the issue, noting it amounted to tampering with the tradition of the age-old temple shrine.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, they noted that usage of drilling machines led to temple walls being damaged. The already existing silver plates are being replaced after a devotee from Maharashtra approached the temple committee with the offer to install gold plates instead.

"Gold plates are being installed in the 'Garv Griha' (sanctum sanctorum) by the administration. The Teerth Purohits are totally opposed to this, and until we are consulted, work will remain suspended. If our voices are not heard, the younger priests will start a protest if necessary" Kedarnath Teerth Purohit Mahasabha president Vinod Shukla said.

"It is extremely unfortunate that despite us requesting them not to, the administration has decided to install gold plates here. We had intimated our decision to the temple committee as well as the Sub Divisional Magistrate in this regard.

Now, we have noticed that the administration, as well as those belonging to the temple committee, are trying to discretely carry out construction work at night and in the process are causing damage to temple walls. This should immediately stop" another Pilgrimage Priest stated.

Denying any opposition to the process, however, temple committee chairman Ajay Ajendra said a protest by 'handful of priests' could not be displayed as a widespread reaction. He further observed that the work being done was in no way harming the holy structure.

"The sanctorium currently has silver plates installed. The plates are being replaced with gold plates, but it is being ensured that the chamber does not receive any damage. The gold plates will be installed on top of silver plates using sunmica.

I would further like to make it clear that there is no opposition to this. If a handful of people protest, it does not represent the reaction of the entire Teerth Purohit community" said Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman Ajendra Ajay. The former further highlighted that sanctoriums of similar age-old temples, such as Kashi Vishwanath and Somnath temple in Gujarat, had gold ornaments.