New Delhi: Several priests on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of "insulting" those engaged in worship with his comment that India is a country of "tapasvis" not "pujaris". Gandhi had recently said in Haryana that the Congress believes in 'tapasya', while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is an organisation of 'pooja'. The BJP-RSS force people to worship them, he had alleged, adding that India is a country of 'tapasvis' (ascetics) and not 'pujaris' (priests).

Ujjwal Pandit of Yuva Teerth Purohit Mahasabha alleged that Gandhi had insulted India's ancient cultural traditions in which priests have played a central role. It is clear that the Congress leader wore 'janeu' (holy thread) and tilak on his head for show, he alleged in a statement, claiming that Gandhi's remarks are against Brahmins.

Swami Dipankar noted that the Gandhi scion had described his Bharat Jodo Yatra as his "mohabbat ki dukan" (place for love), but was now talking about "hate". The Congress leader should think before speaking as he, on one hand, is working to unite people and on the other hand, is making this kind of statement. Should priests be then thrown into sea, he asked.

"He has undertaken such a glorious journey. I am shocked that he has made such a statement," Dipankar said. Rajnikant Semwal of Gangotri Dham said priests have had a key place in the land of 'sanatan dharma'. Pujaris have been following an ancient tradition, he said, urging Gandhi to study the same. At some places, including Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, priests carried out protests and burnt Gandhi's effigies. In the temple town of Deoghar in Jharkhand, priests demanded an apology from the Congress leader for insulting their tradition.

Earlier in the day Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a dig at Rahul Gandhio for his 'Pujari' remark. Thakur claimed that Rahul is ignorant of what he talks about. "On many occasions even Rahul Gandhi does not know what he is talking about." Speaking about Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that Rahul has not even managed to keep the Congress Party united. India got united earlier under the aegis of Sardar Patel at the time of independence, he said. However, Thakur said, though Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, it took India 70 years to correct his mistake.