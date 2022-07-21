Motihari (Bihar): A temple priest was shot dead in Bihar on Thursday. According to the initial inputs, Suresh Singh alias Suresh Mastan, a priest at a temple in Kundwa Chainpur area of East Champaran district was shot dead by some bike-borne men on Thursday afternoon when he was resting in the temple.

Suresh Mastan was shot in the head and died on the spot. After getting information about the incident, a huge crowd of villagers gathered at the sight. Soon police officials also reached the spot and tried to take possession of the body. However, angry villagers demanded that senior police officers should visit the spot and refused to hand over the body.

Kundwa Chainpur police station chief Raman Kumar has reached the spot and is trying to pacify the people. As of now, the motive behind the murder could not be ascertained. The incident is being investigated, Kumar said.