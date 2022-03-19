Chamarajnagara (Karnataka): A priest on Friday drank the the blood of sheep at a fair "to please the God" in Annoorukere area of Gundlupete Taluk in Karnataka's Chamarajnagara district.

Local sources said that the priest Madashetty drank the sheep blood as part of the age-old tradition in the village followed a the fair held in Palguna month every year. A purported video of the incident is also being widely shared on social media in which the priest is seen strangling more than 20 sheep and drinking their blood. It is believed that the mythical priest standing in the chariot of Goddess Doddammatayi, used to drink blood by biting on the sacrificial sheep's neck. Devotees believe that doing this will 'please God'. One of the villagers said they prepare a dish from the sacrificial sheep and offer it to their relatives.

Also read: Severed head found at Goddess Mahankali temple in Telangana, murder or human sacrifice?