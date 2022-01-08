Amaravati: With the advent of Sankranti, Kodi Pandelu (cock fights) is the first to be remembered in both East and West Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh for their use in the cock fighting programmes.

With some breeders preparing their chickens for almost a year to suit the passion of the racers, the sharp-beaked battle birds fetch prices even upwards of Rs 2 lakhs.

The 20-month-old Rasangi bet chicken for example, available from seller Daggumilli Madhu in VK Rayapuram in West Godavari district, is priced at Rs 2.60 lakh.

"If you look at the prices of chickens you will be surprised", Madhu says.

Many people in the region are of the opinion that this type of chicken has a different physique and fighting style compared to other breeds.

The green crow, one of the varieties, as per information is also valued at Rs 2.60 lakh.

"I have been into raising chicken for the last 20 years. I am invested in the process and fed them with things such as almond, pista and mutton. It takes us anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000 to feed each one for a period of 10 to 15 months and prepare them for the Sankranti battle.

Depending on the breed of cock, it can cost Rs.10,000 to Rs 50,000, but battle chickens are more costly. Their cost is Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.6 lakhs", Madhu further said.