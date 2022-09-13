Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Madurai jasmine, popularly called 'Madurai malli' here, has always got good market potential all over the world because of its unique fragrance and quality. Because of lower demand in view of increased supply, this jasmine is fetching low price now causing losses to the growers.

More than 50 tons of this jasmine variety are being sold in Mattuthavani Flower market alone. At this flower market, located near Mattuthavani MGR Bus Stand, different types of flowers are brought for sale. In addition to Madurai district, these flowers come from Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar and Sivaganga as well. Due to continuous rains in Madurai district in the past few days, the price of Madurai jasmine rose sharply and it was sold up to Rs 3,000 per kilo. At present, due to the increase in the supply of jasmine and the absence of other important festivals or Mugurtha days, it is being sold at Rs.600 per kg. Pichi and Mullai flowers are sold at Rs.400, Arali at Rs.150, Button Rose at Rs.100 and Sambangi at Rs.80.

Considering it precious qualities, the Central government has now given a Geographical Code status to the Madurai jasmine. For long, Madurai jasmine is being exported to countries like Singapore and Malaysia. If jasmine is the 'queen of flowers', then Madurai jasmine may rightly be called 'queen of jasmines'.