Mumbai: Former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal director Sameer Wankhede was transferred from Mumbai to Chennai on Monday evening. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday transferred Sameer Wankhede, the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer who previously arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drug case last year, to Chennai.

On the morning of May 30, Wankhede had tweeted, "I don't harp on the negative because if you do, then there's no progression. There's no forward movement. You got to always look on the bright side of things, and we are in control. Like, you have control over the choices you make."

The development comes just days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave a clean chit to Aryan, following which the ministry of home affairs (MHA) recommended action against Wankhede for a "shoddy probe" in a drug bust on Cordelia, a cruise ship, on October 2, 2021.

Last year, a team led by Wankhede had arrested 20 persons in the bust, including Aryan. The NCB, which filed a chargesheet at the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on May 27, dropped charges on six of the accused. (ANI)