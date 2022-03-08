New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday will confer the Nari Shakti Puraskars on 29 outstanding individuals for 2020 and 2021. Twenty-eight awards, 14 each for 2020 and 2021, will be given to 29 women in recognition of their exceptional work towards the empowerment of women, especially the vulnerable and marginalised sections.

The awardees include Merchant Navy captain Radhika Menon, social entrepreneur Anita Gupta, organic farmer and tribal activist Ushaben Dineshbhai Vasava, innovator Nasira Akhter, Intel-India head Nivruti Rai, down syndrome affected Kathak Dancer Saylee Nandkishor Agavane, first woman snake rescuer Vanita Jagdeo Borade and mathematician Neena Gupta.

Meanwhile, on the eve of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the winners of Nari Shakti Puraskar. The Nari Shakti Puraskar is an initiative of the Women and Child Development Ministry to acknowledge the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions and to celebrate women as game changers and catalysts of positive change in society.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister praised the awardees for their work, adding they are contributing to society as well as the country. He said while their work has a spirit of service, what is also clearly visible in their work is innovation. There is no sector now where women have not made their mark and made the country proud, Modi remarked.

The prime minister said the government is committed to working towards realizing the potential of women and is framing policies through which such potential can be identified. It is important to ensure that all women become part of decision making at a family level which will follow as a result of their economic empowerment, he mentioned. Modi talked about his government's focus on 'sabka prayas' during the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He also said that the success of the efforts of the government, like vocal for local, is dependent on the contribution of women. The awardees thanked the prime minister for giving them such a platform where they are being heard by the top leadership of the country. They added that getting an opportunity to meet the prime minister and to interact with him was a dream come true for them and also praised the initiatives of the government.

With Agency inputs