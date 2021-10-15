New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended their greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes to all the countrymen and said that this festival inspires us to walk on the path of morality, goodness and virtue. "Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil. This festival inspires us to walk on the path of morality, goodness and virtue. I wish that this festival brings prosperity and happiness in the lives of the countrymen," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami," tweeted PM Modi.

Modi's tweet

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the 9 days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina. The festival is celebrated differently in various parts of the country.