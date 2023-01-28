New Delhi: In a first visit to India, the President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Csaba Korosi, is all set to arrive in New Delhi on Sunday. This will be Korosi's first visit to any country since he assumed UNGA Presidency in September 2022. At the invitation of External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly will visit India from January 29 to 31.

During the visit, he will be holding talks with EAM on key multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. He has outlined five priorities for his UNGA Presidency-Standing firm on basic principles of the United Nations Charter; making significant and measurable progress in sustainability transformation; aiming at integrated, systemic solutions; enhancing the role of science in decision-making and increasing solidarity to better endure new chapters of crises facing the world.

Given his strong interest in India’s expertise in water management, President Korosi would also be interacting with senior officials of NITI Aayog and India’s G20 Presidency team to explore the scaling up of India’s best practices. On January 30, PGA will deliver a address at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on 'Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science in the UN”. In New Delhi, he will also witness the "Beating the Retreat Ceremony” on January 29 and pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on January 30 on the occasion of Martyrs Day (Shaheed Diwas).

The UNGA Prez will also be travelling to Bengaluru on January 31 where his engagements include interaction with scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and a field visit to an IISc-led water conservation project. He is also expected to visit development projects in and around Bengaluru and interact with the UN-India country team. The Governor of Karnataka would be hosting a dinner in his honour.

Corosi's visit to India will be an opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with. It would help reinforce India’s abiding commitment to multilateralism, including through its ongoing G20 Presidency, and how it would address these global challenges meaningfully for a better future for the Global South.