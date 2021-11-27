Bengaluru: Preventive measures are taken for new Coronavirus variant Omicron, said Minister for Health & Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar. The minister said, Omicron, has been detected in South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel, and Botswana, but there is no sign of it in Karnataka state.

Sudhakar said, “we had a meeting on preventive measures yesterday and released guidelines. People coming from these affected countries will take the RT-PCR once they land in Bengaluru. If found positive, they will stay in and around the airport, for treatment. The home quarantine will be mandatory after their arrival. We have deployed the Health Department officials at the Airport to monitor the situation,"

Urging the citizens of Karnataka to take the second dose of vaccine he said, "I request the 45 lakh people who are yet to take the second dose to get it on priority.” Karnataka state has achieved 90 per cent in the first dose of vaccination while the country has clocked only 80 per cent. The State has marked 57 per cent in the second dose of vaccination as 42 per cent are already vaccinated in the country.

The report will be given to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after a meeting of the committee scheduled on Monday. "We have managed the pandemic situation efficiently with the guidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,' the Minister added.

Commenting on the issue of medicines procurement, the Minister said "a meeting will be scheduled to purchase medicines. District Hearth officers were given Rs 38 crore to buy medicines. Due to Covid, there is a delay in buying general medicine this year. Tenders have not taken place as issues are pending the Court. Funds have been released to buy medicines locally. Medicines will be available at all Taluk and District hospitals in 3-4 days."