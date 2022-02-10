New Delhi: Being aware of the misuse of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, a Parliamentary panel of Home Affairs has suggested to the government to incorporate sufficient safeguards in the act to prevent its misuse.

The Parliamentary panel on Home Affairs in its 237-page report on police training, modernization and reforms said that the Ministry of Home Affairs may consider to take up with the concerned Ministry and department to review the NDPS Act, 1985, "in the light of the concern raised by the committee."

In its report tabled in the Parliament on Thursday, the committee recommended that the MHA discuss the matter with all the stakeholders including the States, keeping in view the best global practices in policing and constitutional rights and safeguards of the citizens.

"The committee would like to be appraised about the recommendations made pertaining to these laws," the committee headed by Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma said.

During deliberation on the NDPS Act, 1985, the committee discussed the misuse of the Act by the concerned authorities in the cases of recovery of a very small quantity of drugs.

The committee observed that the harsh punishment and burden of proof on the accused under the NDPS Act, 1985 was the main cause of concern through which, sometimes, cases are framed or are not properly booked under the NDPS Act to keep the accused in judicial custody for a longer period.

Also read: Cruise ship drugs case: Mere presence can not prove involvement in conspiracy, says court in bail order

"The committee felt that sufficient safeguards may be incorporated in the Act to prevent its misuse, and denial of freedom and liberties to affected persons," the report said.

The report of the committee comes against the backdrop of a controversy involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was arrested by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede during a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai.

Aryan, 23, was arrested along with Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh and a few others on October 2.

The NCB, during its raid on a Cordelia cruise ship, had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams mephedrone, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of ecstasy.