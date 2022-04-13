Bengaluru: Pressure is mounting on Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa to step down from his post in connection with the suicide of contractor and BJP leader Santhosh K Patil. Sources close to Eshwarappa explained that the minister has decided to tender his resignation after the high command asked him to do so to avoid embarrassment to the party.

On Wednesday, Eshwarappa stated that he would submit his resignation if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asks for it. "I will submit my resignation today itself, if directed. I have not done any wrong and let the truth come out. I have requested CM Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to conduct an investigation. This is a blackmailing strategy," he maintained.

Eshwarappa, who was on tour in Mysuru, was visibly upset and was seen talking over the phone for a long time. He had left for Shivamogga from Mysuru and sources close to him said that he would hold a press conference there by noon and announce his decision. State President Nalin Kumar Kateel speaking to reporters stated that a probe will be ordered in connection with the issue. The Congress demand for the minister's resignation is not fair referring to Congress's demand that the BJP should take resignation from Eshwarappa, like how they took the resignation of the Home Minister KJ George earlier during the Congress rule when a police officer made allegations against him.

"Police officer Ganapathy who committed suicide had made a video and wrote a suicide letter alleging the role of then Minister George. Then too, he tendered resignation after two months after the incident," he said. Sources in BJP said that the party high command is worried over the opposition Congress questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly in connection with the issue.

Patil had earlier written to PM Modi alleging corruption charges and 40 per cent commission demand by Minister Eshwarappa. The Congress has decided to bring up the issue at the national level and BJP is thinking of avoiding the embarrassment by taking the resignation and ordering a probe into the case, sources said.

Read: Karnataka CM directs police to ensure speedy, transparent probe into contractor Santosh Patil's death

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress has decided to intensify agitation against the ruling BJP government in connection with the suicide case of a contractor and BJP worker, Santhosh K. Patil. The delegation of top Congress leaders, including party General Secretary and state in-charge Randeep Surjewala, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday demanding the termination of Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa.

The delegation also demanded to lodge corruption and murder charges against Minister Eshwarappa and further stressed for his immediate arrest. Along with Surjewala, state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Opposition leader in Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad, Campaign Committee Chairman M.B. Patil and others would meet the Governor and submit a memorandum in this regard.

Santhosh K. Patil, a contractor from Belagavi had stated in his message to the media persons that "he was committing suicide as Minister Eshwarappa was not releasing funds for Rs 4 core worth projects that he had executed. He also said that he was being asked to give 40 per cent cuts to him." Patil's body was recovered from Udupi lodge later on Tuesday.

The Congress since Tuesday launched protests against the government demanding the sacking of Minister Eshwarappa. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had lodged a police complaint against him in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the BJP high command has sought a report from its state unit in connection with the suicide case.

The development has proved to be a setback for the ruling BJP which has been riding high on the Hindutva agenda in the state for quite some time. Congress party, which was neutral on a series of issues of communal polarization and was on a fix, has come out aggressively on the issue. The deceased Santhosh had earlier written letters to the top central BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 40 per cent commission demand by Minister Eshwarappa.

Sources in Congress said that the party has decided to raise the issue all across the state and at the national level. They also said the party would question Prime Minister Modi, who charged the erstwhile government of Siddaramaiah as a '10 per cent commission government'.

Read: Karnataka suicide: Congress demands probe by SC judge; 'PM, CM complicit', says Rahul; Siddaramaiah shares 'proof'

with Agency inputs