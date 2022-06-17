New Delhi: The BJP on Friday formed a 14-member management committee for next month's presidential polls. Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been made convener of the committee while BJP national general secretaries Vinod Tawde and CT Ravi are co-conveners. Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Vaishnav, Sarbananda Sonowal, Arjun Meghwal and Bharati Pawar are members of the committee.

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, vice-president D K Aruna, national secretary Rituraj Sinha, women's wing national president Vanati Srinavasan, spokesperson Sambit Patra and MP and vice-president of the party's Assam unit Rajdeep Roy are also part of the 14-member committee.

