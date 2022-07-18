New Delhi: Elected MPs and MLAs will be voting to elect the 15th President of India in the Parliament House and state legislative assemblies on Monday between 10 am and 5 pm. The counting of votes is scheduled for July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25. The tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind will be ending on July 24.

While the BJP-led NDA alliance has nominated Draupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate, the Opposition parties fielded Yashwant Sinha as their candidate.