Hyderabad (Telangana): With the joint candidate of opposition parties in the Presidential election Yashwant Sinha all set to visit the city today, the ruling party TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) in Telangana has planned a grand welcome and organised a meeting in Hyderabad on July 2.

Sinha is set to arrive at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on July 2, and a rally has been organised with 10,000 bikes from the airport to Jal Vihar, the venue of the meeting, the party said on Thursday. TRS working president K T Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has discussed the arrangements for Sinha's visit with party leaders.

TRS is supporting Sinha to uphold the Constitutional values which are under attack in the Modi regime, Rama Rao said recently. He had described NDA's decision to field a tribal candidate for the Presidential elections as "tokenism." Besides TRS, the city-based party AIMIM is also supporting Sinha's candidature for the Presidential post. Coincidentally, BJP's two-day national executive meetings begin here on July 2. (PTI)