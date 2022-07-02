Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The opposition's joint presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha arrived in Raipur, Chhattisgarh to seek votes, on Friday. Sinha was in Chennai and later flew out to Raipur. Recalling his old association with Chhattisgarh, especially Bhilai, he said, "My association with Chhattisgarh was special, especially Bhilai, where my marriage took place that too about 60 years ago. I love visiting Chhattisgarh."

Elaborating on the type of President, the country needed, the former Union minister said, "The country doesn't need a lame-duck President. Instead, he should be proactive enough to carry out Constitutional obligations. The President should advise the Prime Minister. He or she should not be a puppet President. I will be not as such."

Talking about the importance of the President's post, Sinha said, "Keeping in mind the dignity of the presidential post, the candidate should have been chosen unopposed, instead of going to polls. But, it was the responsibility of the ruling party for ensuring that the election for President's post should go uncontested."

Speaking about his candidacy, Yashwant Sinha said, "The opposition leaders at the Centre convened more than two meetings to decide on my name. They sought approval from me to become the joint candidate of the opposition. I agreed to their proposal and gave my affirmation. After some time, the ruling party also declared their candidate for the presidential election. Hence, this way we entered the poll arena."