Ujjain: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday reached Ujjain with his family on the third and last day of his Madhya Pradesh tour. The President landed at the Police Line Helipad on Dewas Road in the morning in an army helicopter. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Mangubhai Patel, Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, MP, and MLAs welcomed President Ram Nath Kovind and his family at Police Line Helipad.

From there he reached the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy and inaugurated the 59th General Assembly program of the All India Ayurveda Mahasammelan. The President will offer prayers for about 45 minutes at the Mahakaleshwar temple later in the day. Mahakaleshwar temple is decorated with flowers to welcome the President even as tight security arrangements have been made around the temple premises.

Intensive checking is being done of the devotees coming to the temple and the guests coming to the venue and drones have also been pressed into service. President Ram Nath Kovind is on a tour of Madhya Pradesh from May 27 and he will leave for Delhi from Indore at 6 pm today.

Also read: WATCH: President Kovind attends ''Janjatiya Sammelan'' in MP