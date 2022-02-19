New Delhi: The 12th President's Fleet Review, a major yearly naval event, will take place in Visakhapatnam on February 21. President Ram Nath Kovind, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will review the naval fleet, comprising of over 60 ships and submarines, as well as 55 aircrafts, according to a release from the Ministry of Defense.

The fleet review comes ahead of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' festival, marking 75 years of India's independence, thereby assuming special significance this year. The President will be aboard INS Sumitra, an indigenously developed Offshore Patrol Vessel, which will be distinguished using Ashoka Emblem on its sides. The ship will sail through the anchorage off Vishakhapatnam after a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

The newest acquisitions of the Indian Navy, including naval warships and several aircrafts, such as helicopters and fixed-wing aircrafts, will respectively conduct honourary salutations and fly-bys alongside the president's yacht. "The review will have a combination of ships from the Indian Navy as well the Coast Guard. Ships from SCI & the Ministry of Earth Sciences will also be participating," the release noted.

Several other activities, like Parade of Sails, Search and Rescue operations and Water Para Jumps by renowned Marine Commandoes (MARCOS) will also be presented as part of the ceremony. "The Review will be followed by the release of a special First Day Cover and a commemorative stamp by the Hon’ble President in the presence of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Communication Shri Devusinh J Chauhan", the statement noted. The ships will be decked with regalia, adorning various naval flags during the day, and will additionally be illuminated from sunset to midnight on February 19 and 20.