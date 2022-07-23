New Delhi: Parliamentarians host a farewell to outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday, a day before his tenure as the constitutional head ends. Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other Members of Parliament are attending the farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. "Working towards making Ambedkar's dream come true," says President who also thanked PM Modi and all the MPs for their support and cooperation.

On Thursday, Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India. Murmu, the first tribal leader to be elected to the top constitutional post, will assume office on Monday.

On Friday night, Prime Minister Modi hosted dinner in Kovind's honor. Members of the Union council of ministers, chief ministers of various states, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. The dinner had a good representation from all parts of the country, including many Padma awardees and tribal leaders, official sources said.