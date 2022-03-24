Gandhinagar: President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a visit to Gujarat, will award the prestigious 'President's Colour' to Indian Naval Ship (INS) 'Valsura' at a ceremony to be held at Jamnagar on Friday. The President's Colour is bestowed on any military unit, in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and in war.

INS Valsura is a premier training establishment of the Indian Navy. On the occasion, a ceremonial parade with 150-men 'Guard of Honour' will be presented to President Ramnath Kovind, who is the supreme commander of the armed forces, an official statement said. Established in 1942, INS Valsura is entrusted with the responsibility of imparting training to officers and sailors of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Friendly Foreign countries in electrical, electronics, weapon systems and Information Technology.

INS Valsura has distinguished itself with notable and gallant service to the nation over nearly 80 years. The ceremonial parade will be followed by the release of a special cover by the President in the presence of other distinguished guests, the release said. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command along with other senior civil and military dignitaries will attend the ceremony.

Earlier today, President Kovind addressed the Gujarat Assembly and praised the contribution of the people of the state and its leaders like Sardar Patel towards the country's development. It was the first address to the state Assembly by any President, and the event was part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. Kovind praised Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to uniting the country.

