New Delhi: The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament of India is commemorating its centennial year at the Central Hall of the Parliament on 4-5 December 2021.

In this regard, Chairperson, Public Accounts Committee of Parliament of India, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressed the media in Parliament House Complex, today.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the Centennial Year Celebration of Public Accounts Committee in the Central Hall of Parliament House at 1100 AM on 4 December 2021.

Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu; Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla and Chairperson, Public Accounts Committee of Parliament of India, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will grace the occasion and will address the distinguished gathering.

Chowdhury informed that the President of India will release the Centennial Souvenir of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament of India. An exhibition showcasing the century-long journey of the Committee will also be inaugurated by the President during the inaugural session.

He also told that Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies in India and other dignitaries will also participate in the Inaugural Session.

Speaking on the thematic sessions during the Conference, the Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee informed that subsequent to the Inaugural Session, the Public Accounts Committee will deliberate on four agenda themes on the working of the Committee over two days at Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi. The Thematic Sessions will include discussions on the following agenda items:

Functioning of PAC in Present Times, Challenges and the Way Forward: Realigning PAC’s Approach; Collecting Information from Non-Governmental Sources; and, Assessing Outcomes of Programmes/Schemes/Projects;

Implementation of Recommendations of PAC: Adherence to timelines and mechanism for strict compliance;

PAC as a Development Partner: Focusing on the strengthening of systems and promoting good governance ;

(iv) Impact of PAC: Ensuring citizens’ right to due process and value for taxpayers’ money.

On the programme scheduled for 5 December 2021, Chowdhury told that Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, will release the Centennial Monograph on Conferences of Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies in India (1921-2021) and deliver the Valedictory address of the Conference on Sunday, 5 December 2021.

Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh and Chairperson, Public Accounts Committee of Parliament of India, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will address the distinguished gathering on 5 December 2021.

Chowdhury added that the Public Accounts Committee was first conceived in the year 1921 in the wake of Montagu-Chelmsford Reforms. It consists of not more than 22 members comprising of 15 Members of Parliament from Lok Sabha and not more than 7 members of Rajya Sabha.

The Committee is reconstituted every year. Since 1967, the member from the Opposition Party in Lok Sabha is appointed the Chairperson of the Committee by the Speaker, Lok Sabha.