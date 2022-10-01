New Delhi: President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has issued the message to the nation on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti. In her message, the President said, “On the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I pay homage to the Father of the Nation on behalf of all fellow citizens. Gandhi Jayanti is an occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the values of his inspiring life - peace, equality, and communal harmony. Observing it this year assumes a special significance as the nation has been celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of Independence. This is the time, for all of us, to work towards the realization of India of Gandhiji’s dreams."

A century ago, Gandhiji inspired millions with his call for Swadeshi and his stress on self-reliance. The making of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, which is underway, is, thus, inspired by the vision of the Mahatma and is intended as a true tribute to him. The India of his dreams is a clean India, a healthy India. The initiatives taken in this regard have been bearing fruits now.

"As we enter the Amrit Kaal, the period before the centenary of Independence, it is heartening to note that the young generation to has been taking inspiration from Gandhiji’s works. When the world is going to face more and more complex challenges, his life continues to serve as a lighthouse, helping us negotiate the path amid turbulent waters," she added.

The president said, "Gandhiji showed all humanity its true potential and proved the power of compassion. Let us again take the pledge to walk on his path, the path of truth and non-violence, to promote mutual goodwill and to work towards the progress of the nation and the world”.