New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka from September 26 to 28 to attend a host of programmes, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. This will be her first visit to any state as the President of India, it said. She will inaugurate the Dasara festival at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Monday.

On the same day, the president will attend a felicitation function, 'Poura Sanmana', organised by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation in Hubli, the statement said. She will also inaugurate the new campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Dharwad, it added. The president will inaugurate the Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

On that occasion, she will also lay the foundation stone of the Zonal Institute of Virology (South Zone) virtually, the statement said. On the same day, the president will grace the inaugural function of the St Joseph's University and will also attend a civic reception hosted by the government of Karnataka in her honour in Bengaluru, it added. On September 28, the president will return to New Delhi. (PTI)