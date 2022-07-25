New Delhi: As Droupadi Murmu reached Rashtrapati Bhawan after taking oath as India's 15th President, an inter-service Guard of Honour, was extended to her at the forefront of the Raisina Hills. Officials privy to the happenings at Rashtrapati Bhawan told ETV Bharat that Murmu is likely to stay at the Guest Wing of the Rashtrapati Bhawan for a few days instead of staying at the Family Wing of the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

"Normally, what happens is, whenever a new President comes, he or she first stays at the Guest Wing of Rashtrapati Bhawan. They may shift to the Family Wing after renovation work is completed," said SM Khan, former press secretary to India's 11th President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Normally, the Guest Wing is used for foreign guests coming from abroad.

Khan, however, said that staying at the Guest Wing is of course not in the protocol. "Staying at the Guest Wing is not under the protocol, but it depends on the President whether he or she wants to stay at Guest Wing or not. The Guest Wing is basically used for Guests coming from abroad," Khan said.

Another official at the Rashtrapati Bhavan told this correspondent that President Murmu has been introduced with all the officials of Rastrapati Bhawan on Monday. "After the swearing-in ceremony, the president got introduced to the senior officials. She met the secretary to the President, military secretary, deputy military secretary, press secretary, joint secretary, additional secretary and others," the official said.

All the officials later briefed the President on all related matters. On day two, President Murmu will meet with all the guests at the Darbar Hall or Ashoka Hall.

"Several people will come to greet the new President. So, tomorrow, the President will start meeting people and after that, she will start looking into official files," the official said.

Murmu is the first woman from the tribal community to hold the top constitutional post. She was declared the 15th President of India after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday. She defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election which witnessed massive cross-voting.