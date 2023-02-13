Lucknow (UP): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday distributed Forest Rights Charter to members of the indigenous Bhoxa community during the 10th convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow. She was present as the Chief Guest at the convocation ceremony to honor the meritorious students of the year.

Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay were also present for the event. A total of 3808 students from various fields who passed out this year from the varsity were given their degrees on the ocassion. The students included 2,204 boys and 1,604 girls.

President Murmu also presented gold medals to 253 meritorious students during the convocation ceremony. Vikram Singh Yadav, Controller of Examinations of the University, said that two exceptional meritorious students were given the RD Sonkar Award, with a prize of Rs 25,000 each.

The President also inaugurated the Birsa Munda Student Activity Center in the university campus during her visit there. Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh starting Monday, will participate in various events, including the Valedictory Session of UP Global Investors Summit-2023 in Lucknow.

She will also visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Kal Bhairav Temple before attending the Ganga Aarti at Varanasi. In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Uttar Pradesh government at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow. The summit is the flagship investment meet of the state government, aimed at bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think-tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Investor UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor-centric and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavors to deliver relevant, well-defined, standardized services to investors, said an official statement.