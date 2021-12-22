Kochi (Kerala): President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the Southern Naval Command in Kerala's Kochi on Wednesday. President Kovind is on a four-day visit to the state.

"On December 22, the President will witness the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi," a release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan received President Ram Nath Kovind on his arrival at Kannur.

Ram Nath Kovind said, "Education, as Sri Narayan Guru reminded us, could uplift the quality of the student's life and thus also of society."

He also addressed the fifth convocation of the Central University of Kerala in Kasargod on the first day of his visit to Kerala.

The President said that the great sage and social reformer used to inspire people with his lines like "Vidyakondu Prabuddha Ravuka" which signifies, "Get enlightened through education". He said that the lives of great men and women, especially the leaders of our freedom movement, highlight the simple truth that schools and colleges are the most important sites of personal and social transformation. These are the workshops where the destiny of a nation is shaped.

The President said that the liveliness and energy that he experiences in educational places like the beautiful campus of the Central University of Kerala comes from the possibilities of social empowerment. Here is a place where ideas are nurtured, taught and learnt. In this process, the atmosphere gets energised with the vitality of thoughts to give birth to new ideas. This unbroken cycle of knowledge is essential to empower the society and the nation, he said.

Speaking about the National Education Policy, 2020, the President said that in the promotion of education, the task of the government is to help create the right environment in which the young minds will be fired with creativity.

President Kovind is on a visit to Kerala from December 21 to 24.

ANI