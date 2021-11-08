P.V Sindhu among 119 conferred with Padma Awards today
Updated on: 20 minutes ago
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind conferred 119 exceptional personalities with Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhawan today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were among the attendees.
The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 are Posthumous awardees and one is a transgender awardee.
Olympian badminton player P.V. Sindhu was awarded Padma Bhushan, while former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was awarded the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously, her daughter Bansuri Swaraj received the award. Actor Kangana Ranaut also was conferred the Padma Shri Award.
Legendary playback singer and voice artist SP Balasubrahmanyam was also conferred with Padma Vibhushan by the President.
List of Padma Awardees 2021
Padma Vibhushan:
1. Shinzo Abe, Public Affairs, Japan
2. S. P. Balasubramaniam (Posthumous) Art, Tamil Nadu
3. Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde, Medicine, Karnataka
4. Narinder Singh Kapany (Posthumous), Science and Engineering, United States
5. Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, Spiritualism, Delhi
6. BB Lal, Archaeology, Delhi
7. Sudarshan Sahoo, Art, Odisha
Padma Bhushan:
1. Krishna Nair Shantakumari Chithra, Art, Kerala
2. Tarun Gogoi (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Assam
3. Chandrashekhar Kambara, Literature and Education, Karnataka
4. Sumitra Mahajan, Public Affairs, Madhya Pradesh
5. Nripendra Misra, Civil Service, Uttar Pradesh
6. Ram Vilas Paswan (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Bihar
7. Keshubhai Patel (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Gujarat
8. Kalbe Sadiq (Posthumous), Spiritualism, Uttar Pradesh
9. Rajnikant Devidas Shroff, Trade and Industry, Maharashtra
10. Tarlochan Singh, Public Affairs, Haryana
Padma Shri:
1. Gulfam Ahmed, Art, Uttar Pradesh
2. P. Anitha, Sports, Tamil Nadu
3. Rama Swamy Annavarapu, Art, Andhra Pradesh
4. Subbu Arumugam, Art, Tamil Nadu
5. Prakasarao Asavadi, Literature and Education, Andhra Pradesh
6. Bhuri Bai, Art, Madhya Pradesh
7. Radhe Shyam Barle, Art, Chhattisgarh
8. Dharma Narayan Barma, Literature and Education, West Bengal
9. Lakhimi Baruah, Social Work, Assam
10. Biren Kumar Basak, Art, West Bengal
11. Rajni Bector, Trade and Industry, Punjab
12. Peter Brook, Art, United Kingdom
13. Sangkhumi Bualchhuak, Social Work, Mizoram
14. Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat, Art, Assam
15. Bijoya Chakravarty, Public Affairs, Assam
16. Sujit Chattopadhyay, Literature and Education, West Bengal
17. Jagdish Chaudhary (Posthumous), Social Work, Uttar Pradesh
18. Tsultrim Chonjor, Social Work, Ladakh
19. Mouma Das, Sports, West Bengal
20. Srikant Datar, Literature and Education, United States
21. Narayan Debnath, Art, West Bengal
22. Chutni Devi, Social Work, Jharkhand
23. Dulari Devi, Art, Bihar
24. Radhe Devi, Art, Manipur
25. Shanti Devi, Social Work, Odisha
26. Wayan Dibia, Art, Indonesia
27. Dadudan Gadhavi, Literature and Education, Gujarat
28. Parshuram Atmaram Gangavane, Art, Maharashtra
29. Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Literature and Education, Haryana
30. Jagdish Chandra Halder, Literature and Education, West Bengal
31. Mangal Singh Hazowary, Literature and Education, Assam
32. Anshu Jamsenpa, Sports, Arunachal Pradesh
33. Purnamasi Jani, Art, Odisha
34. Matha B. Manjamma Jogati, Art, Karnataka
35. Damodaran Kaithapram, Art, Kerala
36. Namdeo C. Kamble, Literature and Education, Maharashtra
37. Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia (Duo) (Posthumous), Art, Gujarat
38. Rajat Kumar Kar, Literature and Education, Odisha
39. Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap, Literature and Education, Karnataka
40. Prakash Kaur, Social Work, Punjab
41. Nicholas Kazanas, Literature and Education, Greece
42. K. Kesavasamy, Art, Puducherry
43. Ghulam Rasool Khan, Art, Jammu and Kashmir
44. Lakha Khan, Art, Rajasthan
45. Sanjida Khatun, Art, Bangladesh
46. Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar, Art, Goa
47. Niru Kumar, Social Work, Delhi
48. Lajwanti, Art, Punjab
49. Rattan Lal, Science and Engineering, United States
50. Ali Manikfan, Grassroots Innovation, Lakshadweep
51. Ramachandra Manjhi, Art, Bihar
52. Dulal Manki, Art, Assam
53. Nanadro B Marak, Agriculture, Meghalaya
54. Rewben Mashangva, Art, Manipur
55. Chandrakant Mehta, Literature and Education, Gujarat
56. Rattan Lal Mittal, Medicine, Punjab
57. Madhavan Nambiar, Sports, Kerala
58. Shyam Sundar Paliwal, Social Work, Rajasthan
59. Dr. Chandrakant Sambhaji, Medicine, Delhi
60. Dr. J. N. Pande (Posthumous), Medicine, Delhi
61. Solomon Pappaiah, Literature and Education, Journalism, Tamil Nadu
62. Pappammal, Agriculture, Tamil Nadu
63. Krishna Mohan Pathi, Medicine, Odisha
64. Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat, Trade and Industry, Maharashtra
65. Girish Prabhune, Social Work, Maharashtra
66. Nanda Prusty, Literature and Education, Odisha
67. K. K. Ramachandra Pulavar, Art, Kerala
68. Balan Putheri, Literature and Education, Kerala
69. Birubala Rabha, Social Work, Assam
70. Kanaka Raju, Art, Telangana
71. Bombay Jayashri Ramnath, Art, Tamil Nadu
72. Satyaram Reang, Art, Tripura
73. Dhananjay Diwakar, Medicine, Kerala
74. Ashok Kumar Sahu, Medicine, Uttar Pradesh
75. Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay, Medicine, Uttarakhand
76. Sindhutai Sapkal, Social Work, Maharashtra
77. Chaman Lal Sapru (Posthumous), Literature and Education, Jammu and Kashmir
78. Roman Sarmah, Literature and Education, Journalism Assam
79. Imran Shah, Literature and Education, Assam
80. Prem Chandra Sharma, Agriculture, Uttarakhand
81. Arjun Singh Shekhawat, Literature and Education, Rajasthan
82. Ram Yatna Shukla, Literature and Education, Uttar Pradesh
83. Jitender Singh Shunty, Social Work, Delhi
84. Kartar Paras Ram Singh, Art, Himachal Pradesh
85. Kartar Singh, Art, Punjab
86. Dilip Kumar Singh, Medicine, Bihar
87. Chandra Shekhar Singh, Agriculture, Uttar Pradesh
88. Sudha Hari Narayan Singh, Sports, Uttar Pradesh
89. Virender Singh, Sports, Haryana
90. Mridula Sinha (Posthumous), Literature and Education, Bihar
91. K. C. Sivasankar (Posthumous), Art, Tamil Nadu
92. Guru Maa Kamali Soren, Social Work, West Bengal
93. Marachi Subburaman, Social Work, Tamil Nadu
94. P. Subramanian (Posthumous), Trade and Industry, Tamil Nadu
95. Nidumolu Sumathi, Art, Andhra Pradesh
96. Kapil Tiwari, Literature and Education, Madhya Pradesh
97. Father Valles (Posthumous), Literature and Education, Spain
98. Dr. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan (Posthumous), Medicine, Tamil Nadu
99. Sridhar Vembu, Trade and Industry, Tamil Nadu
100. K. Y. Venkatesh, Sports, Karnataka
101. Usha Yadav, Literature and Education, Uttar Pradesh
102. Col. Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, Public Affairs, Bangladesh
List of Padma Bhushan awardees from 2020:
1. M Mumtaz Ali (Sri M), Others-Spiritualism, Kerala.
2. Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Bangladesh.
3. Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Public Affairs, Jammu and Kashmir.
4. Ajoy Chakravorty, Art, West Bengal.
5. Manoj Das, Literature and Education, Puducherry.
6. Balkrishna Doshi, Others-Architecture, Gujarat.
7. Krishnammal Jagannathan, Social Work, Tamil Nadu.
8. SC Jamir, Public Affairs, Nagaland.
9. Anil Prakash Joshi, Social Work, Uttarakhand.
10. Tsering Landol, Medicine, Ladakh.
11. Anand Mahindra, Trade and Industry, Maharashtra.
12. Neelakanta Ramakrishna Madhava Menon (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Kerala.
13. Manohar Gopalkrishna Prabhu Parrikar (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Goa.
14. Jagdish Sheth, Literature and Education, USA.
15. P.V. Sindhu, Sports, Telangana.
16. Venu Srinivasan, Trade and Industry, Tamil Nadu.
The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).
The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.