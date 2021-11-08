New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind conferred 119 exceptional personalities with Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhawan today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were among the attendees.

The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 are Posthumous awardees and one is a transgender awardee.

Olympian badminton player P.V. Sindhu was awarded Padma Bhushan, while former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was awarded the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously, her daughter Bansuri Swaraj received the award. Actor Kangana Ranaut also was conferred the Padma Shri Award.

Legendary playback singer and voice artist SP Balasubrahmanyam was also conferred with Padma Vibhushan by the President.

List of Padma Awardees 2021

Padma Vibhushan:

1. Shinzo Abe, Public Affairs, Japan

2. S. P. Balasubramaniam (Posthumous) Art, Tamil Nadu

3. Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde, Medicine, Karnataka

4. Narinder Singh Kapany (Posthumous), Science and Engineering, United States

5. Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, Spiritualism, Delhi

6. BB Lal, Archaeology, Delhi

7. Sudarshan Sahoo, Art, Odisha

Padma Bhushan:

1. Krishna Nair Shantakumari Chithra, Art, Kerala

2. Tarun Gogoi (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Assam

3. Chandrashekhar Kambara, Literature and Education, Karnataka

4. Sumitra Mahajan, Public Affairs, Madhya Pradesh

5. Nripendra Misra, Civil Service, Uttar Pradesh

6. Ram Vilas Paswan (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Bihar

7. Keshubhai Patel (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Gujarat

8. Kalbe Sadiq (Posthumous), Spiritualism, Uttar Pradesh

9. Rajnikant Devidas Shroff, Trade and Industry, Maharashtra

10. Tarlochan Singh, Public Affairs, Haryana

Padma Shri:

1. Gulfam Ahmed, Art, Uttar Pradesh

2. P. Anitha, Sports, Tamil Nadu

3. Rama Swamy Annavarapu, Art, Andhra Pradesh

4. Subbu Arumugam, Art, Tamil Nadu

5. Prakasarao Asavadi, Literature and Education, Andhra Pradesh

6. Bhuri Bai, Art, Madhya Pradesh

7. Radhe Shyam Barle, Art, Chhattisgarh

8. Dharma Narayan Barma, Literature and Education, West Bengal

9. Lakhimi Baruah, Social Work, Assam

10. Biren Kumar Basak, Art, West Bengal

11. Rajni Bector, Trade and Industry, Punjab

12. Peter Brook, Art, United Kingdom

13. Sangkhumi Bualchhuak, Social Work, Mizoram

14. Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat, Art, Assam

15. Bijoya Chakravarty, Public Affairs, Assam

16. Sujit Chattopadhyay, Literature and Education, West Bengal

17. Jagdish Chaudhary (Posthumous), Social Work, Uttar Pradesh

18. Tsultrim Chonjor, Social Work, Ladakh

19. Mouma Das, Sports, West Bengal

20. Srikant Datar, Literature and Education, United States

21. Narayan Debnath, Art, West Bengal

22. Chutni Devi, Social Work, Jharkhand

23. Dulari Devi, Art, Bihar

24. Radhe Devi, Art, Manipur

25. Shanti Devi, Social Work, Odisha

26. Wayan Dibia, Art, Indonesia

27. Dadudan Gadhavi, Literature and Education, Gujarat

28. Parshuram Atmaram Gangavane, Art, Maharashtra

29. Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Literature and Education, Haryana

30. Jagdish Chandra Halder, Literature and Education, West Bengal

31. Mangal Singh Hazowary, Literature and Education, Assam

32. Anshu Jamsenpa, Sports, Arunachal Pradesh

33. Purnamasi Jani, Art, Odisha

34. Matha B. Manjamma Jogati, Art, Karnataka

35. Damodaran Kaithapram, Art, Kerala

36. Namdeo C. Kamble, Literature and Education, Maharashtra

37. Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia (Duo) (Posthumous), Art, Gujarat

38. Rajat Kumar Kar, Literature and Education, Odisha

39. Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap, Literature and Education, Karnataka

40. Prakash Kaur, Social Work, Punjab

41. Nicholas Kazanas, Literature and Education, Greece

42. K. Kesavasamy, Art, Puducherry

43. Ghulam Rasool Khan, Art, Jammu and Kashmir

44. Lakha Khan, Art, Rajasthan

45. Sanjida Khatun, Art, Bangladesh

46. Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar, Art, Goa

47. Niru Kumar, Social Work, Delhi

48. Lajwanti, Art, Punjab

49. Rattan Lal, Science and Engineering, United States

50. Ali Manikfan, Grassroots Innovation, Lakshadweep

51. Ramachandra Manjhi, Art, Bihar

52. Dulal Manki, Art, Assam

53. Nanadro B Marak, Agriculture, Meghalaya

54. Rewben Mashangva, Art, Manipur

55. Chandrakant Mehta, Literature and Education, Gujarat

56. Rattan Lal Mittal, Medicine, Punjab

57. Madhavan Nambiar, Sports, Kerala

58. Shyam Sundar Paliwal, Social Work, Rajasthan

59. Dr. Chandrakant Sambhaji, Medicine, Delhi

60. Dr. J. N. Pande (Posthumous), Medicine, Delhi

61. Solomon Pappaiah, Literature and Education, Journalism, Tamil Nadu

62. Pappammal, Agriculture, Tamil Nadu

63. Krishna Mohan Pathi, Medicine, Odisha

64. Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat, Trade and Industry, Maharashtra

65. Girish Prabhune, Social Work, Maharashtra

66. Nanda Prusty, Literature and Education, Odisha

67. K. K. Ramachandra Pulavar, Art, Kerala

68. Balan Putheri, Literature and Education, Kerala

69. Birubala Rabha, Social Work, Assam

70. Kanaka Raju, Art, Telangana

71. Bombay Jayashri Ramnath, Art, Tamil Nadu

72. Satyaram Reang, Art, Tripura

73. Dhananjay Diwakar, Medicine, Kerala

74. Ashok Kumar Sahu, Medicine, Uttar Pradesh

75. Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay, Medicine, Uttarakhand

76. Sindhutai Sapkal, Social Work, Maharashtra

77. Chaman Lal Sapru (Posthumous), Literature and Education, Jammu and Kashmir

78. Roman Sarmah, Literature and Education, Journalism Assam

79. Imran Shah, Literature and Education, Assam

80. Prem Chandra Sharma, Agriculture, Uttarakhand

81. Arjun Singh Shekhawat, Literature and Education, Rajasthan

82. Ram Yatna Shukla, Literature and Education, Uttar Pradesh

83. Jitender Singh Shunty, Social Work, Delhi

84. Kartar Paras Ram Singh, Art, Himachal Pradesh

85. Kartar Singh, Art, Punjab

86. Dilip Kumar Singh, Medicine, Bihar

87. Chandra Shekhar Singh, Agriculture, Uttar Pradesh

88. Sudha Hari Narayan Singh, Sports, Uttar Pradesh

89. Virender Singh, Sports, Haryana

90. Mridula Sinha (Posthumous), Literature and Education, Bihar

91. K. C. Sivasankar (Posthumous), Art, Tamil Nadu

92. Guru Maa Kamali Soren, Social Work, West Bengal

93. Marachi Subburaman, Social Work, Tamil Nadu

94. P. Subramanian (Posthumous), Trade and Industry, Tamil Nadu

95. Nidumolu Sumathi, Art, Andhra Pradesh

96. Kapil Tiwari, Literature and Education, Madhya Pradesh

97. Father Valles (Posthumous), Literature and Education, Spain

98. Dr. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan (Posthumous), Medicine, Tamil Nadu

99. Sridhar Vembu, Trade and Industry, Tamil Nadu

100. K. Y. Venkatesh, Sports, Karnataka

101. Usha Yadav, Literature and Education, Uttar Pradesh

102. Col. Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, Public Affairs, Bangladesh

List of Padma Bhushan awardees from 2020:

1. M Mumtaz Ali (Sri M), Others-Spiritualism, Kerala.

2. Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Bangladesh.

3. Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Public Affairs, Jammu and Kashmir.

4. Ajoy Chakravorty, Art, West Bengal.

5. Manoj Das, Literature and Education, Puducherry.

6. Balkrishna Doshi, Others-Architecture, Gujarat.

7. Krishnammal Jagannathan, Social Work, Tamil Nadu.

8. SC Jamir, Public Affairs, Nagaland.

9. Anil Prakash Joshi, Social Work, Uttarakhand.

10. Tsering Landol, Medicine, Ladakh.

11. Anand Mahindra, Trade and Industry, Maharashtra.

12. Neelakanta Ramakrishna Madhava Menon (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Kerala.

13. Manohar Gopalkrishna Prabhu Parrikar (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Goa.

14. Jagdish Sheth, Literature and Education, USA.

15. P.V. Sindhu, Sports, Telangana.

16. Venu Srinivasan, Trade and Industry, Tamil Nadu.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.