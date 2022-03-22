New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people of Bihar on the state's formation day. The president said Bihar's hardworking and talented people have contributed significantly to the country's development.

"Greetings to the people of the state on Bihar Diwas! Bihar has a glorious past and rich cultural heritage. The hardworking and talented people here have contributed significantly to the development of the country. As the Governor of Bihar, I have received immense affection from the people here. My best wishes on this special occasion," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi in a tweet wished that the state, rich in history and cultural heritage, establishes new records in development. CM Nitish Kumar tweeted, 'Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on Bihar Diwas. May Bihar continues to progress on the path of progress With unity, brotherhood, social harmony and harmony, let us all take a pledge to take Bihar to the heights of progress and increase the pride of Bihar."

Bihar came into existence on 22 March 1912. On the directions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, this time three-day Bihar Day celebrations is going to be celebrated in a grand style. Due to corona Bihar Day celebrations were interrupted for two years.