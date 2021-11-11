New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

As per Rashtrapati Bhavan's press release, this will be the fourth conference to be presided over by President Kovind.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also present at the Conference.

While addressing the Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Ram Nath Kovind lauded the COVID-19 warriors for working dedicatedly during the pandemic.

"Today, we are meeting after a long gap of two years. All our COVID-19 warriors have worked dedicatedly to fight this pandemic. Today, with more than 108 crore COVID19 vaccinations administered, the inoculation drive is continuing across the country," said President Kovind. He further said that India also helped countries across the world during the pandemic.