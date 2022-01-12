New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted citizens for Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Bhogali Bihu and Pongal among others, saying he prays that these harvest festivals develop spirit of fraternity among the people.

I pray to God that these festivals develop the spirit of fraternity among the people while prosperity and happiness prevail in our country, the President said.

The President has greeted his fellow citizens on the eve of Lohri (which falls on 13th January), Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva (which fall on 14th January), a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

A majority of the festivals celebrated in our country depict our integral relationship with nature and agriculture, he said.

The festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva, mark the harvesting season of crops as the winter season ends and ushers in the spring, Kovind said.

People enjoy the fruits of good harvest and celebrate these festivals which also underline the need to preserve our environment, he said, adding that it is not only an example of Indian diversity but also that of unity in diversity of our country.

PTI

