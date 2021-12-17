New Delhi: On completion of his three-day visit to Bangladesh, President Ram Nath Kovind left Dhaka on Friday. During his trip, President Kovind held bilateral meetings and several key announcements were made for India-Bangladesh ties.

"Wrapping up an action-packed 2021 for India-Bangladesh ties! President Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn emplanes for Delhi after completing a historic visit that coincided with celebrations of 50 years of Bangladesh Liberation, Mujib Borsho and 50 years of Flag of IndiaFlag of Bangladesh diplomatic relations," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

It was at the invitation of the President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, President Kovind paid a State Visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17, 2021, to attend the 50th Vijay Diwas celebrations in Bangladesh, as the Guest of Honour.

This was the President’s maiden visit to Bangladesh and also his first visit overseas since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education and MP Rajdeep Roy were part of the delegation accompanying the President.

The visit is of historical significance given the 50th anniversary of the shared sacrifices of the people of the two countries during Bangladesh’s struggle for liberation in 1971, said a statement issued by MEA.