Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): President Ram Nath Kovind attended the birth centenary celebrations of Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav in Kanpur today.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that the life of Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav is worthy of emulation for the posterity. He was a perfect example of simplicity and strove hard to bring smiles to the marginalised sections of the society. From the Gram Sabha to the Rajya Sabha, his views about agriculture were heard very seriously by policy makers, the president added,

Going down the memory lane, the president said, "The doors of Harmohan Singh Ji’s house were always open for all. In the year 1984, he set an excellent example of communal harmony when he saved a large number of lives from a violent mob."

The president noted that he was key to opening many educational institutions in the area. In the year 1991, Chaudhary Singh Yadav received Shaurya Chakra for his exceptional gallantry and fearlessness.

The president also mentioned about Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which is being celebrated all over the country to mark the 75 years of our independence. He said, "During this two-year long Mahotsav, we will remember the contribution of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle who had laid down their lives...it is the duty of all of us to bring information about the contribution of such anonymous freedom fighters to the public."

The president said that the future of any nation is guided by the experience of the past and enriched by its heritage. We all should actively participate in building a strong, successful, developed and prosperous India. Every hand of our country should rise together for the progress of the country.