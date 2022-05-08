Nagpur: President Ram Nath Kovind Sunday said that educational institutes were not just mere places of learning but places that polished the inner and sometimes hidden talents. The President was speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur at Dahegaon Mauza, MIHA, Nagpur on Sunday.

The President said that the curriculum gave the occasion "to introspect within ourselves the purpose, the ambition and hence fulfill our dreams". "We are living in an era where innovation and entrepreneurship are appreciated and encouraged. Both innovation and entrepreneurship have the ability to not just ease our lives through technology but can also provide employment opportunities to many people," he added. He expressed confidence that the eco-system at IIM, Nagpur would promote among the students the mindset of becoming job-creators, instead of being job-seekers.

The President was happy to note that IIM, Nagpur through its Centre for Entrepreneurship has established IIM Nagpur Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development (InFED). He said that it was a matter of immense pride that InFED had successfully enabled women entrepreneurs to graduate from Women Start-up Programme and six of them have even launched their enterprises. Such programmes, he said, provide an effective platform for women empowerment.

"Our traditions have always emphasized upon sharing, especially in the field of knowledge. Hence, it is our duty to share the knowledge which we have gathered," the President said. He expressed hope that just as IIM Ahmedabad has provided mentorship to IIM Nagpur, the leading professional schools of the country, technical, management or humanities should provide mentorship to establish similar institutions. He said that knowledge sharing leads to greater growth of knowledge itself. He congratulated IIM, Nagpur for taking the initiative to establish satellite campuses in Pune, Hyderabad and Singapore.

Also read: Prez Kovind to visit Jamaica and Grenadines from May 15