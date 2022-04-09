Ahmedabad: President, Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a two-day National Conference on Mediation and Information Technology on Saturday, being organised by the High Court of Gujarat at Ekta Nagar, Narmada district. During the inauguration, Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Law Minister Kiran Rijiju, Supreme Court and different High Court justices were also present at the conference.

President Ram Nath Kovind's Address - "Before I entered the social service, I had practised in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court," President Ramnath Kovind remarked in his speech. We have a superior system in the justice system. "Everyone has a right to justice." Further, he has called for scientific training and other steps for wider acceptance of mediation before and even after the litigations. He said that information and technology has played a crucial role in the judiciary during the difficult time of the pandemic.

Governor Acharya Devvrat's Address - He predicted that the meeting on the Statue of Unity will serve as an inspiration to future generations. India's democracy relies heavily on the legislature, government, and judiciary. These three must work together to achieve their goals. If the government and the court work together in sync, guided by a single principle of unity and purity of mind. As a result, no one can halt that country's development and advancement. Whenever the country gets hit by a natural calamity. The judiciary has then done an excellent job in carrying out its duties. During Corona's reign, the court was in charge of this task.

CJI's address is - "Today is my first visit to Gujarat," stated Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramanna. Gujarat has a long and illustrious history. He went on to say that the most serious disagreements may be handled via communication. ADR will be used to resolve people's disputes. During the Corona era, the country made significant use of technology.

The Address of the Chief Minister - Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated Sardar Patel is a symbol of a better India in his speech. The Statue of Unity is the only possible venue for this meeting. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel lit a special flame by bringing the entire country together via mediation. The mediator is crucial in resolving disagreements between the parties. In Gujarat, there are mediation centres in every district. The concept of 'Family First, Persuasive Address' for reconciliation with the participation of prominent individuals outside the courtroom has been embraced by Family Dispute Resolution.

Gujarat is a Digital Leader - Gujarat has positioned itself as a pioneer in the field of information technology, according to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Gujarat is achieving Digital India's goals. Even in the middle of the Corona pandemic, the government has collaborated in the online court processes to guarantee that no one is denied justice.

This is a crucial conference - In his remarks, Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Arvind Kumar stated that this meeting is really significant. During the two days, the issue of mediation and information technology will be explored. So many dignitaries have come to pay their respects. They can provide excellent counsel. The next day, Supreme Court Judge D. Y. Chandrachud will speak through a virtual medium at the conference.

The meeting was organised under the supervision of a number of judges - Judge L. Nageshwar, Judge S. Abdul Nazir, Judge M. R. Shah, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Belaben Trivedi, and Supreme Court justices offered key input for the conference's organisation, according to Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Arvind Kumar. Judge M. R. Shah is a role model for everyone.

Address by a Union Minister - Kiran Rijiju, Union Law and Justice Minister, remarked, "I am happy to be at the Statue of Unity." The sculptor of a united India is Sardar Patel. While the Modi government is dedicated to establishing a swift justice system. People want justice delivered quickly. I tell you that the courts will do all possible to help you achieve your goals.

